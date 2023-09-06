MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Election day in Memphis is about a month away, and early voting starts next week. So, officials are doing everything they can to make sure they’re ready to count your vote, and today that meant testing equipment.

The Shelby County Administrator of Elections, Linda Phillips, told WREG that until machines are tested, no one will be able to cast their vote on Election Day. They must make sure every ballot is accurate.

“That’s a complicated process because a voter only can see the races that are in their districts. So if you are in district seven, then you can only see the district seven candidates and no one else,” said Phillips.

Phillips says there are more than 300,000 eligible voters. They expect 60% to vote during this election.

More than 600 new voting machines will be tested by scanning different bar codes to ensure every ballot is correct.

“That’s just the first step of the process. Once we know that these are all right, then we test the D6200s. Those are the machines that the voters feed their ballots into,” Phillips said.

Phillips says after testing is completed, the machines are stamped with their expected locations.

You can go to any precinct for early voting starting September 15, but on Election Day, you must go to your designated polling center.

If you’re not sure where that is, visit ElectionsShelbyTN.gov.