Nov. 3 voters guide for Shelby County

Voting Day in Shelby County is Nov. 3, and early voting will take place Oct. 14-29. Click here for a list of voting locations and more information from the Shelby County Election Commission.
Candidates for U.S., Tennessee and Shelby County municipal races are below. For federal and state races, a link to the campaign’s website or Facebook page is included.
(I) denotes incumbent
PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT
REPUBLICAN
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (I)
DEMOCRAT
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris
INDEPENDENT
Don Blankenship and William Mohr
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen
Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett
Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman
Kanye West and Michelle Tidball
UNITED STATES SENATE
REPUBLICAN
Bill Hagerty
DEMOCRAT
Marquita Bradshaw
INDEPENDENT
Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr.
Jeffrey Alan Grunau
Ronnie Henley
G. Dean Hill
Steven J. Hooper
Aaron James
Elizabeth McLeod
Kacey Morgan
Eric William Stansberry
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 8
REPUBLICAN
David Kustoff (I)
DEMOCRAT
Erika Stotts Pearson
INDEPENDENT
Jon Dillard
James Hart
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 9
REPUBLICAN
Charlotte Bergmann
DEMOCRAT
Steve Cohen (I)
INDEPENDENT
Dennis Clark
Bobby Lyons
TENNESSEE SENATE, DISTRICT 30
DEMOCRAT
Sara P. Kyle (I)
TENNESSEE SENATE, DISTRICT 32
REPUBLICAN
Paul W. Rose (I)
DEMOCRAT
Julie Byrd Ashworth
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 83
REPUBLICAN
Mark White (I)
DEMOCRAT
Jerri Green
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 84
DEMOCRAT
Joe Towns Jr. (I)
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 85
DEMOCRAT
Jesse Chism (I)
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 86
REPUBLICAN
Rob White
DEMOCRAT
Barbara Cooper (I)
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 87
DEMOCRAT
Karen Camper (I)
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 88
DEMOCRAT
Larry Miller (I)
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 90
DEMOCRAT
Torrey Harris
INDEPENDENT
John J. Deberry Jr. (I)
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 91
DEMOCRAT
London Lamar (I)
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 93
DEMOCRAT
G.A. Hardaway (I)
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 95
REPUBLICAN
William Kevin Vaughan (I)
DEMOCRAT
Lynette P. Williams
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 96
REPUBLICAN
Patricia “Patti” Possel
DEMOCRAT
Dwayne Thompson (I)
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 97
REPUBLICAN
John Gillespie
DEMOCRAT
Gabby Salinas
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 98
DEMOCRAT
Antonio Parkinson (I)
TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 99
REPUBLICAN
Tom Leatherwood (I)
MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS
CITY OF BARTLETT
Alderman
Bobby Simmons (Position 4)
Jack T. Young (Position 5)
Kevin Quinn (Position 6)
Paula Sedgwick (Position 6)
School Board
Brad Ratliff (Position 1)
Portia Tate (Position 1)
Shirley K. Jackson (Position 3)
David Cook (Position 5)
CITY OF GERMANTOWN
Alderman
Sherrie Hicks (Position 3)
Terri Johnson (Position 3)
John Paul Miles (Position 4)
Roderick Motley (Position 4)
Brian Ueleke (Position 4)
Jon McCreery (Position 5)
Brandon Musso (Position 5)
School Board
Ryan Strain (Position 1)
Brian Curry (Position 3)
Scott Williams (Position 3)
Amy S. Eoff (Position 5)
CITY OF LAKELAND
Commissioner (vote for 2)
Jim Atkinson
Scott Carmichael
Wesley Alan Wright
School Board (vote for 2)
Jeremy Clayton Burnett
Michelle Childs
CITY OF MILLINGTON
Mayor
Terry Jones
Alderman
Thomas McGhee Sr. (Position 5)
Don Lowry (Position 6)
Mike Caruthers (Position 7)
Tom Stephens (Position 7)
School Board
Marlon Evans (Position 1)
Greg Ritter (Position 1)
Mark Coulter (Position 3)
Deanna Speight (Position 3)
Barbara Halliburton (Position 5)
Chris Denson (Position 7)
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
Mayor
Stan Joyner
Alderman
Harold Curtis Booker (Position 3)
Thomas J. Swan (Position 3)
John Worley (Position 3)
William Boone (Position 4)
William Connor Lambert (Position 4)
Missy Marshall (Position 4)
Rick Rout (Position 4)
Scott Rozanski (Position 4)
Robert Smith (Position 4)
Gregory Frazier (Position 5)
John E. Stamps (Position 5)
School Board
Wanda Gibbs (Position 1)
Madan Birla (Position 3)
Paul Childers (Position 3)
Rachelle Maier (Position 3)
Kristina Kelly White (Position 3)
Wright Cox (Position 5)