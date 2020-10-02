Nov. 3 voters guide for Shelby County

Voting Day in Shelby County is Nov. 3, and early voting will take place Oct. 14-29. Click here for a list of voting locations and more information from the Shelby County Election Commission.

Candidates for U.S., Tennessee and Shelby County municipal races are below. For federal and state races, a link to the campaign’s website or Facebook page is included.

(I) denotes incumbent

PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT

REPUBLICAN

Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (I)

DEMOCRAT

Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris

INDEPENDENT

Don Blankenship and William Mohr

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson

Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker

Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen

Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett

Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman

Kanye West and Michelle Tidball

UNITED STATES SENATE

REPUBLICAN

Bill Hagerty

DEMOCRAT

Marquita Bradshaw

INDEPENDENT

Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr.

Jeffrey Alan Grunau

Ronnie Henley

G. Dean Hill

Steven J. Hooper

Aaron James

Elizabeth McLeod

Kacey Morgan

Eric William Stansberry

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 8

REPUBLICAN

David Kustoff (I)

DEMOCRAT

Erika Stotts Pearson

INDEPENDENT

Jon Dillard

James Hart

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 9

REPUBLICAN

Charlotte Bergmann

DEMOCRAT

Steve Cohen (I)

INDEPENDENT

Dennis Clark

Bobby Lyons

TENNESSEE SENATE, DISTRICT 30

DEMOCRAT

Sara P. Kyle (I)

TENNESSEE SENATE, DISTRICT 32

REPUBLICAN

Paul W. Rose (I)

DEMOCRAT

Julie Byrd Ashworth

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 83

REPUBLICAN

Mark White (I)

DEMOCRAT

Jerri Green

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 84

DEMOCRAT

Joe Towns Jr. (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 85

DEMOCRAT

Jesse Chism (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 86

REPUBLICAN

Rob White

DEMOCRAT

Barbara Cooper (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 87

DEMOCRAT

Karen Camper (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 88

DEMOCRAT

Larry Miller (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 90

DEMOCRAT

Torrey Harris

INDEPENDENT

John J. Deberry Jr. (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 91

DEMOCRAT

London Lamar (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 93

DEMOCRAT

G.A. Hardaway (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 95

REPUBLICAN

William Kevin Vaughan (I)

DEMOCRAT

Lynette P. Williams

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 96

REPUBLICAN

Patricia “Patti” Possel

DEMOCRAT

Dwayne Thompson (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 97

REPUBLICAN

John Gillespie

DEMOCRAT

Gabby Salinas

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 98

DEMOCRAT

Antonio Parkinson (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 99

REPUBLICAN

Tom Leatherwood (I)

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

CITY OF BARTLETT

Alderman

Bobby Simmons (Position 4)

Jack T. Young (Position 5)

Kevin Quinn (Position 6)

Paula Sedgwick (Position 6)

School Board

Brad Ratliff (Position 1)

Portia Tate (Position 1)

Shirley K. Jackson (Position 3)

David Cook (Position 5)

CITY OF GERMANTOWN

Alderman

Sherrie Hicks (Position 3)

Terri Johnson (Position 3)

John Paul Miles (Position 4)

Roderick Motley (Position 4)

Brian Ueleke (Position 4)

Jon McCreery (Position 5)

Brandon Musso (Position 5)

School Board

Ryan Strain (Position 1)

Brian Curry (Position 3)

Scott Williams (Position 3)

Amy S. Eoff (Position 5)

CITY OF LAKELAND

Commissioner (vote for 2)

Jim Atkinson

Scott Carmichael

Wesley Alan Wright

School Board (vote for 2)

Jeremy Clayton Burnett

Michelle Childs

CITY OF MILLINGTON

Mayor

Terry Jones

Alderman

Thomas McGhee Sr. (Position 5)

Don Lowry (Position 6)

Mike Caruthers (Position 7)

Tom Stephens (Position 7)

School Board

Marlon Evans (Position 1)

Greg Ritter (Position 1)

Mark Coulter (Position 3)

Deanna Speight (Position 3)

Barbara Halliburton (Position 5)

Chris Denson (Position 7)

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Mayor

Stan Joyner

Alderman

Harold Curtis Booker (Position 3)

Thomas J. Swan (Position 3)

John Worley (Position 3)

William Boone (Position 4)

William Connor Lambert (Position 4)

Missy Marshall (Position 4)

Rick Rout (Position 4)

Scott Rozanski (Position 4)

Robert Smith (Position 4)

Gregory Frazier (Position 5)

John E. Stamps (Position 5)

School Board

Wanda Gibbs (Position 1)

Madan Birla (Position 3)

Paul Childers (Position 3)

Rachelle Maier (Position 3)

Kristina Kelly White (Position 3)

Wright Cox (Position 5)