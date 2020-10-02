Nov. 3 voters guide for Shelby County

Voting Day in Shelby County is Nov. 3, and early voting will take place Oct. 14-29. Click here for a list of voting locations and more information from the Shelby County Election Commission.

Candidates for U.S., Tennessee and Shelby County municipal races are below. For federal and state races, a link to the campaign’s website or Facebook page is included.
(I) denotes incumbent

PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT

REPUBLICAN
Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence (I)

DEMOCRAT
Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris

INDEPENDENT
Don Blankenship and William Mohr
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente and Darcy Richardson
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy “Spike” Cohen
Alyson Kennedy and Malcolm Jarrett
Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman
Kanye West and Michelle Tidball

UNITED STATES SENATE

REPUBLICAN
Bill Hagerty

DEMOCRAT
Marquita Bradshaw

INDEPENDENT
Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr.
Jeffrey Alan Grunau
Ronnie Henley
G. Dean Hill
Steven J. Hooper
Aaron James
Elizabeth McLeod
Kacey Morgan
Eric William Stansberry

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 8

REPUBLICAN
David Kustoff (I)

DEMOCRAT
Erika Stotts Pearson

INDEPENDENT
Jon Dillard
James Hart

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 9

REPUBLICAN
Charlotte Bergmann

DEMOCRAT
Steve Cohen (I)

INDEPENDENT
Dennis Clark
Bobby Lyons

TENNESSEE SENATE, DISTRICT 30

DEMOCRAT
Sara P. Kyle (I)

TENNESSEE SENATE, DISTRICT 32

REPUBLICAN
Paul W. Rose (I)

DEMOCRAT
Julie Byrd Ashworth

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 83

REPUBLICAN
Mark White (I)

DEMOCRAT
Jerri Green

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 84

DEMOCRAT
Joe Towns Jr. (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 85

DEMOCRAT
Jesse Chism (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 86

REPUBLICAN
Rob White

DEMOCRAT
Barbara Cooper (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 87

DEMOCRAT
Karen Camper (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 88

DEMOCRAT
Larry Miller (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 90

DEMOCRAT
Torrey Harris

INDEPENDENT
John J. Deberry Jr. (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 91

DEMOCRAT
London Lamar (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 93

DEMOCRAT
G.A. Hardaway (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 95

REPUBLICAN
William Kevin Vaughan (I)

DEMOCRAT
Lynette P. Williams

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 96

REPUBLICAN
Patricia “Patti” Possel

DEMOCRAT
Dwayne Thompson (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 97

REPUBLICAN
John Gillespie

DEMOCRAT
Gabby Salinas

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 98

DEMOCRAT
Antonio Parkinson (I)

TENNESSEE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 99

REPUBLICAN
Tom Leatherwood (I)

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

CITY OF BARTLETT

Alderman
Bobby Simmons (Position 4)
Jack T. Young (Position 5)
Kevin Quinn (Position 6)
Paula Sedgwick (Position 6)

School Board
Brad Ratliff (Position 1)
Portia Tate (Position 1)
Shirley K. Jackson (Position 3)
David Cook (Position 5)

CITY OF GERMANTOWN

Alderman
Sherrie Hicks (Position 3)
Terri Johnson (Position 3)
John Paul Miles (Position 4)
Roderick Motley (Position 4)
Brian Ueleke (Position 4)
Jon McCreery (Position 5)
Brandon Musso (Position 5)

School Board
Ryan Strain (Position 1)
Brian Curry (Position 3)
Scott Williams (Position 3)
Amy S. Eoff (Position 5)

CITY OF LAKELAND

Commissioner (vote for 2)
Jim Atkinson
Scott Carmichael
Wesley Alan Wright

School Board (vote for 2)
Jeremy Clayton Burnett
Michelle Childs

CITY OF MILLINGTON

Mayor
Terry Jones

Alderman
Thomas McGhee Sr. (Position 5)
Don Lowry (Position 6)
Mike Caruthers (Position 7)
Tom Stephens (Position 7)

School Board
Marlon Evans (Position 1)
Greg Ritter (Position 1)
Mark Coulter (Position 3)
Deanna Speight (Position 3)
Barbara Halliburton (Position 5)
Chris Denson (Position 7)

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Mayor
Stan Joyner

Alderman
Harold Curtis Booker (Position 3)
Thomas J. Swan (Position 3)
John Worley (Position 3)
William Boone (Position 4)
William Connor Lambert (Position 4)
Missy Marshall (Position 4)
Rick Rout (Position 4)
Scott Rozanski (Position 4)
Robert Smith (Position 4)
Gregory Frazier (Position 5)
John E. Stamps (Position 5)

School Board
Wanda Gibbs (Position 1)
Madan Birla (Position 3)
Paul Childers (Position 3)
Rachelle Maier (Position 3)
Kristina Kelly White (Position 3)
Wright Cox (Position 5)

