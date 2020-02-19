More than 6,000 Shelby County residents vote early in presidential primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the busiest days in politics is getting closer as presidential candidates are working to grab votes in the upcoming primary races.

Democratic supports are working in Memphis to grab votes for their candidate as Super Tuesday comes closer.

Early voting in Shelby County began Feb. 12, and Memphians will be able to cast early votes in the primary until Feb. 25.

So far, more than 6,000 people have cast their vote ahead of the Tennessee primary.

WREG reached out to the Shelby County Election Commission, which said early voting numbers are usually low because of the changing landscape of candidates.

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has an office setup in downtown Memphis to show his commitment to Tennesseans.

"Mike wants to connect with everybody," State Representative Lamar London said. "There's no presidential campaign that has ever put this much opportunities and resource into the city of Memphis."

London said Bloomberg's supporters will be hard at work to make sure people cast their votes March 3.

"We are knocking on doors, we're making phone calls, we're hosting events, we're doing everything." London said.

She said people should be heading to the polls no matter who they are going to vote for.

"We have a civic obligation to take part in," London said. "Voting for who we think should be President of the United States and who should represent our party. If we don't allow our voices to be heard, the federal government will not act on our behalf."

Early voting is also underway in Arkansas.

Tennessee and Arkansas are among 11 states that will be holding primaries March 3.