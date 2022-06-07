Mississippi is holding primary elections Tuesday, including Republican and Democratic primaries in both U.S. House Districts.
You can check for results here after polls close.
- In District 1, Congressman Trent Kelly is facing a challenge in the GOP Primary from far-right activist Mark Strauss. Kelly was first elected back in 2015 following the death of Congressman Alan Nunnelee.
- On the Democratic side, Dianne Black is running against Hunter Avery. Black previously ran for Mississippi Senate in 2019 but lost to Sen. Kevin Blackwell.
- In District 2, longtime Congressman Bennie Thompson is facing a challenge from Jerry Kerner in the Democratic primary. Thompson has been serving as District 2’s congressman since 1993 and is currently the chairman of the January 6th Commission.
- Four Republicans are running the District 2 GOP primary, including the 2020 GOP candidate for this seat, Brian Flowers. With four candidates running, this race could end up in a runoff like it did in 2020.