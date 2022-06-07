Mississippi is holding primary elections Tuesday, including Republican and Democratic primaries in both U.S. House Districts.

You can check for results here after polls close.

In District 1, Congressman Trent Kelly is facing a challenge in the GOP Primary from far-right activist Mark Strauss. Kelly was first elected back in 2015 following the death of Congressman Alan Nunnelee.

In District 2 , longtime Congressman Bennie Thompson is facing a challenge from Jerry Kerner in the Democratic primary. Thompson has been serving as District 2’s congressman since 1993 and is currently the chairman of the January 6 th Commission.

