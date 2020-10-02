Mississippi leaders react after President Trump tests positive for virus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi leaders offered their prayers and support to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus.
The president tested positive just a few days after Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) attended a White House briefing.
LATEST STORIES:
- Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus
- List: What we know about top-level White House staff’s coronavirus test results
- Breonna Taylor grand jury recordings released
- Here are all the places President Trump went this week before testing positive for coronavirus
- Man accused of pulling gun, threatening to shoot apartment employees