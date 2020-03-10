Mississippi among 6 states with presidential primary Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Democrats are voting in a presidential primary that has been narrowed to three candidates.

The state is awarding 36 Democratic delegates Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned Sunday in Mississippi. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had surrogates working on his behalf. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard remains in the race but is far behind in delegates.

African Americans make up 38% of the Mississippi population and a larger share of the Democratic electorate.

The Republican presidential primary ballot lists President Donald Trump and two other candidates. Mississippi is awarding 40 Republican delegates.

It is one of six states with a primary on Tuesday.