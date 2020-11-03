Memphis police adding patrols on Election Day in case of violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings says he’s putting extra officers on the streets to stop any acts of violence as election results come in Tuesday night.

“We’ll be ready and we’ll be standing on the front lines if needed and we will do our job to keep our city safe,” Dir. Ralling said, “I understand that we’re all very passionate about this… if individuals want to express their first amendment right, do it lawfully, do it peacefully.”



Shelby County political leaders are confident things will remain civil.

“I believe it that at the end of the day the people in this county are going to be neighbors regardless of who they voted for, regardless of who won,” Shelby Co. Republican Party Chair Chris Tutor said.

“I think voters are concerned about things that may be voter suppression connected more so than acts of violence,” Shelby Co. Democratic Party Chair Michael Harris said.

That’s why Rallings is also increasing patrols around polling sites. That way, officers can respond quickly to any reports of voter suppression or intimidation.

“We will do everything in the Memphis Police Department (with) our partnering law enforcement agencies to keep you safe so you can express your right to vote,” Dir. Rallings said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is also increasing patrols around polling locations. If you see anything violent happening, police ask that you call 911 right away.