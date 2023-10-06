MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In addition to the mayoral election, all of the incumbents who ran for re-election for City Council held on to their seats.

In District 5, Philip Spinosa won the open seat being vacated by Worth Morgan. Spinosa has previously served on the council in Super District 9 from 2015 to 2017.

Janika White won the open Super District 8.2 vacated by Cheyenne Johnson. White is an attorney who ran for Shelby County District Attorney in 2022, losing to eventual District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

In the Super District 8.3 race, Yolanda Cooper-Sutton beat out six other candidates to replace Martavious Jones. Cooper-Sutton is a community organizer, former business owner, and entrepreneur.

A total of three council races will advance to runoffs on November 16.

In District 2, the runoff will be between Scott McCormick and Jerri Green. McCormick served on the city council from 2004 to 2008 and later served on the Shelby County School Board.

Green is a senior policy advisor to Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

In District 3, Pearl Walker and James Kirkwood will square off in the runoff. Walker is a community activist in Whitehaven and Kirkwood is a pastor who served as a Memphis police officer for more than 30 years.

In District 7, incumbent Michalyn Easter-Thomas was unable to get 50% of the vote, so she will have to face Jimmy Hassan in the runoff.

Easter-Thomas is the founder of the non-profit organization, “Our Grass Our Roots” and was first elected in 2019.

Hassan is a businessman who previously ran for the District 7 seat back in 2019 and lost to Easter-Thomas.