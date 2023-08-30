Candidates confirmed to appear in WREG’s Sept. 12 debate are (from left) Flyd Bonner, J.W. Gibson, Van Turner and Paul Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG will host a Memphis mayoral debate Sept. 12 at 7 p.m., and you can watch it live in the player on this page, or on News Channel 3.

Four candidates have qualified and confirmed they will appear: Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, businessman J.W. Gibson, County Commissioner Van Turner and Downtown Memphis Commission President Paul Young.

A total of 17 candidates are running in the Oct. 5 election, including former Memphis mayor Willie Herenton and former judge Joe Brown.

► Find a sample ballot for Memphis voters here.

A WREG poll released Aug. 15 put Herenton and Young at the top, but the biggest cross-section of voters at 26% said they were undecided.