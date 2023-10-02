MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 58,000 people voted early in this year’s Memphis city elections, a higher early turnout than the last two city elections in 2019 and 2015.

That’s according to numbers from the Shelby County Election Commission released late Sunday night.

More than 15% of eligible voters in Memphis voted early, before the Oct. 5 election.

The number of early voters in 2019 was 53,000; in 2015 it was 52,000. Jim Strickland won the mayor’s race both years but is term-limited from running this year.

Seventeen candidates are vying for the mayor’s job this year, with all nine City Council districts and super districts up for election.

