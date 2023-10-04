MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Thursday is officially election day, and WREG has what you need to know before heading to the polls.

Thursday, polls will open across Memphis at 7 a.m.

This year’s early election turnout topped the last two city elections. According to the Shelby County Election Commission, more than 15% of eligible voters in Memphis have already gone to the polls for early voting.

“We are very excited to that because the SCVA has done a ton of work over the past few years to drive up voter turnout,” said Ian Randolph with the Shelby County Voter Alliance.

Rev Joseph Woodfork and his wife are two of the 58,000 Memphians who voted early in this year’s Memphis city elections.

“Process went smooth. I like the machine they are using now. You in there and get right out,” Woodfork said. “Get out and vote.”

The Shelby County Voter Alliance is working to ensure the process is that easy for everyone.

“We will be trying to get as many people to the polls as possible,” Randolph said.

All nine City Council districts and super districts up for election, and 17 candidates are vying for the mayor’s job. Some believe the large number may account for the large turnout.

“I think it’s that people have a variety of candidates that they can choose from,” Woodfork said.

“I look at it like this: the more candidates we have, the more outreach we have for voters to inspire them to come out and vote,” Randolph said.

No matter who you are supporting, the Shelby County Election Commission’s website can help you find your precinct.

“Make sure you check your polling location before you go to vote. We’ve had a lot of changes due to redistricting so please make sure you know where you are going to vote,” Randolph said.