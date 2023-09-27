There are 17 candidates running to replace outgoing Mayor Jim Strickland – who is term limited and cannot run again. Strickland has been in office since 2015.

Carnita Atwater has served as the executive director of the New Chicago Development Corporation. She also ran for Tennessee Governor back in 2022 as a Democrat.

Jennings Bernard is the CEO of National Probation of America and is retired from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. He previously ran for Shelby County Probate Court Clerk in 2018.

Floyd Bonner is currently serving his second term as Shelby County Sheriff. Bonner has been in law enforcement for 42 years and was named 2023 Tennessee Sheriff of the Year by the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association.

Joe Brown is a former Shelby County Criminal Court judge – who left the bench to host a nationally-syndicated TV program, “Judge Joe Brown” – which ran for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. He then returned to Memphis and ran for Shelby County District Attorney in 2014, losing to Amy Weirich.

Kendra Calico is the president of the World Hunger Trust Fund – Global Christian Trust Fund, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Karen Camper is a longtime Tennessee State Representative and currently serves as House Minority Leader. She was first elected to serve District 87 in a special election in 2008.

J.W. Gibson is the CEO of Gibson Companies – which includes the Premier Group and the Southeast Regional Development Corporation. He has also served on several community boards – including LeMoyne-Owen College and the Methodist Healthcare Foundation. Gibson also served as a Shelby County commissioner from 2006 to 2010.

Reggie Hall is a community activist and the owner of a trucking company. Hall grew up in South Memphis and is an alumnus of Hamilton High School.

James Harvey is a recruitment manager for FedEx Express. He previously served as a vice-president of the Tri-State Bank of Memphis. Harvey also served two terms on the Shelby County Commission.

Willie Herenton is looking to return to the City Hall – nearly 15 years after leaving office as the city’s first elected African American mayor. Herenton was first elected in 1991 and resigned in 2009. Before he was elected mayor, Herenton served as the superintendent for Memphis City Schools.

Michelle McKissack is currently serving as a member of the Memphis-Shelby County School Board. She previously worked as an anchor/reporter at WPTY ABC 24 (now WATN) and here at WREG News Channel 3.

Brandon Price is an LGBTQ+ activist who ran for the District 84 seat in the Tennessee House in 2022.

► WREG’s Memphis mayoral debate: Full Video

► Sample ballot for Memphis city elections