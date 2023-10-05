UPDATE, 9:45 p.m.: Sheriff Floyd Bonner and former mayor Willie Herenton have conceded the mayor’s race to Paul Young. With 39% of precincts reporting, Bonner was in second place to Young. Herenton was in third place to Young.

“I have called Mr. Young and conceded and told him congratulations. You know, all of us want the best for Memphis,” Bonner said.

Young says he is waiting for results to come in.

WREG will be live as election results from the city mayoral and City Council races come in.

Political experts Rev. Keith Norman and Terry Roland are guests.

Watch live beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, in the player above or on News Channel 3.