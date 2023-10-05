MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis voters streamed into the polls on a rainy Thursday to cast their ballots for the city’s next mayor and city council.

Early voting results were strong, nearly 58,000 people voted early, more than 15% of eligible voters. That’s a higher turnout than the last two city elections in 2019 and 2015.

Crowds were steady on Thursday, but some precincts said the rain may have been a deterrent.

The big driver is the mayors race with 17 candidates vying for the seat.

WREG did a poll back in August putting Former mayor Willie Herenton (16%) at the top, followed by Paul Young (14%), current downtown Memphis commission president and CEO; Floyd Bonner (10%), the Shelby County Sheriff; former judge Joe Brown (10%); and former NAACP President and County Commissioner Van Turner (7%).

There’s no runoff in this race, so whoever is selected wins.

Poll workers at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church said they expect more people to show up when they get off work.

Polls close at 7 p.m., but if you are in line by 7, you will still be able to vote.