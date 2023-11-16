MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The results are in after several Memphis City Council districts held runoff elections Thursday.
Jerri Green defeated Scott McCormick for the District 2 seat with a little over 50 percent of the vote. Green is currently a senior policy advisor for Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. McCormick served on the City Council from 2004 to 2008 and later served on the Shelby County School Board.
Pearl Walker won the District 3 runoff with a little over 50 percent of the vote, defeating James Kirkwood. Pearl Walker is a Whitehaven community activist. She ran for the seat in Super District 8 during the 2019 city election.
Kirkwood, who worked as a Memphis Police officer for 30 years, is the lead pastor at Ambassador for Christ Ministries and the executive director of the Memphis Christian Pastors Network.
Incumbent Michalyn Easter-Thomas won District 7 with nearly 66 percent of the vote. Easter-Thomas was first elected in 2019. This will be her second and final term. She defeated businessman Jimmy Hassan, who also ran against her in 2019.