Tuesday is primary election day in Shelby County and in many counties across Tennessee. Results will be posted here as they come in Tuesday evening.

Here’s the lowdown on the major races.

SHELBY COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Three Democrats are running in Tuesday’s primary, including former county commissioner and U of M law professor Steve Mulroy. The other Democrats are former federal prosecutor Linda Harris and attorney Janika White.

The winner will face incumbent D.A. Amy Weirich in August. She is unopposed in the Republican primary.

SHELBY COUNTY MAYOR

Democratic incumbent Lee Harris is facing a primary challenge from Kenneth Moody, the special assistant to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

The winner will face Memphis City Councilman Worth Morgan in August. He is unopposed in the Republican primary.

SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSION – DISTRICT 4

Redistricting shifted this district – which previously covered parts of Cordova, Germantown and SE Shelby County – into one that covers primarily Germantown and East Memphis.

Current District 13 Commissioner Brandon Morrison is facing Jordan Carpenter in the Republican primary – which is the only contested race for the GOP in Tuesday’s primary.

The winner will face Britney Chauncey, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Current District 4 Commissioner Mark Billingsley is term limited.

SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSION – DISTRICT 5

Redistricting also affected District 5, shifting it from a district that covered Berclair, East Memphis and Cordova to one that almost exclusively covers Cordova.

The Democratic primary includes three candidates: former MSCS Board member Shante Avant, County Commission administrative assistant Quran Folsom and Reginald French, the former aide to longtime Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton.

The winner will face Republican Todd Payne in August. He’s unopposed in the Republican primary.

Current District 5 Commissioner Michael Whaley is running in District 13 because of redistricting.

SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSION – DISTRICT 6

District 6 covers the Raleigh area and has two Democrats running in Tuesday’s primary.

Minister and activist Charlie Caswell is running against Alex Boulton, a former president of the Young Democrats.

There are no Republicans running, so the winner of the primary will win by default in August if no independent candidates run.

Current District 6 Commissioner Willie Brooks is term limited, but he’s running for Register of Deeds.

SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSION – DISTRICT 7

This district, which covers Frayer and North Memphis, was largely unchanged by redistricting.

Five Democrats are running in the primary, including current MSCS board member Althea Greene and Henri Brooks, the former county commissioner and Tennessee state representative who once faced allegations of living outside her district. Others on the ballot are Cartavius Black, Kathy Temple and Orrden Williams.

There are no Republicans running, so the winner of the primary will win by default in August if no independent candidates run.

Current District 7 Commissioner Tami Sawyer chose not to run for re-election even though she is eligible to run for another term.

SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSION – DISTRICT 9

This district, which covers Whitehaven and Southwest Memphis, was largely unchanged by redistricting.

Incumbent Edmund Ford, Jr. is facing a challenge from two lesser known Democrats, Sam Echols and Sean Harris.

There are no Republicans running, so the winner of the primary will win by default in August if no independent candidates run.

SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSION – DISTRICT 10

After redistricting, District 10 now includes parts of South Memphis, Midtown, Orange Mound and the Airport area.

Three Democrats are running in Tuesday’s primary, including lawyer Kathy Kirk and activist Britney Thornton and Teri Dockery.

There are no Republicans running, so the winner of the primary will win by default in August if no independent candidates run.

Current District 10 Commissioner Reginald Milton is term limited, but he’s running for Juvenile Court Clerk.

SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSION – DISTRICT 11

After redistricting, District 11 covers parts of the Airport area, Oakhaven, Parkway Village and Hickory Hill.

Three Democrats are in Tuesday’s primary, including current MSCS board member Miska Clay Bibbs, along with Candice Jones and Eric Winston.

There are no Republicans running, so the winner of the primary will win by default in August if no independent candidates run.

Current District 11 commissioner Eddie Jones is term limited, but he’s running for Probate Court Clerk.

SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSION – DISTRICT 12

After redistricting, District 12 now covers parts of Hickory Hill and southeast Shelby County.

Four Democrats are running in the primary, activist and educator Erika Sugarmon. Others are James Q. Bacchus, Reginald S. Boyce and David P. Walker.

There are no Republicans running, so the winner of the primary will win by default in August if no independent candidates run.

Current District 12 commissioner Van Turner is term limited.

SHELBY COUNTY CLERK

Incumbent Wanda Halbert is facing a challenge from three Democrats, including Arriell Gipson, the daughter of Circuit Court Clerk Temiika Gipson. Others on the ballot are William Stovall and Mondell Williams.

The winner will face Republican Jeff Jacobs in August. He is running unopposed in the GOP primary.

SHELBY COUNTY ASSESSOR OF PROPERTY

Incumbent Melvin Burgess is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Rod Blount.

The winner will face Republican Steve Cross in August. He is running unopposed in the GOP primary.

SHELBY COUNTY REGISTER OF DEEDS

Incumbent Shelandra Ford is facing a challenge in the Democratic primary from outgoing District 6 County Commissioner Willie Brooks and Wanda Logan Faulkner.

The winner will face Republican Bryan Edmiston in August. He is running unopposed in the GOP primary.

SHELBY COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

Incumbent Temiika Gipson is facing a challenge in the Democratic primary from Memphis City Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen.

In August, the winner will face Soheila Kail, who is running unopposed in the GOP primary.

SHELBY COUNTY CRIMINAL COURT CLERK

Incumbent Heidi Kuhn is facing a primary challenge from two fellow Democrats, Maerne Briggs Bernard and Carla Jean Stotts.

The winner will face Republican Paul Houston in August. Houston is unopposed in the GOP primary.

SHELBY COUNTY JUVENILE COURT CLERK

Current Juvenile Court Clerk Janis Fullilove is not running for re-election, so four Democrats are in the race, including Fullilove’s daughter, former WMC-TV personality Janeen Gordon.

Other Democrats include former SCS board member Stephanie Gatewood and outgoing District 10 County Commissioner Reginald Milton and Marcus Mitchell, so this one will definitely be a race to watch.

The winner will face Republican Rob White in August. White is unopposed in the GOP primary.

SHELBY COUNTY PROBATE COURT CLERK

Incumbent Bill Morrison is facing a primary challenge from two Democrats, including outgoing District 11 County Commissioner Eddie Jones and William Chism Jr.

The winner will face Republican DeWayne Jackson in August. Jackson is running unopposed in the GOP primary.