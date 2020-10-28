Mailing your ballot close to the deadline in Shelby County? Mail it here

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re mailing your ballot to the Shelby County Election Commission last-minute, the commission says there is a way to ensure it will reach them in time.

Ballots mailed from the Bartlett Post Office, 2966 Elmore Road, on Election Day before 3 p.m., will reach the Shelby County Election Commission before the polls close at 7, the commission said Wednesday.

Every ballot must have a first-class stamp affixed.

Each county is Tennessee has a designated Election Day post office.

“The Postal Service is implementing extraordinary measures and resources to deliver for

Tuesday’s General Election, said Christopher L. Alexander, USPS Tennessee District

Manager. “We are working closely with local elections officials to offer ballot delivery

on Election Day at 95 post offices across the state.”