Two candidates for the Shelby County District Attorney General’s office — incumbent Amy Weirich (R) and challenger Steve Mulroy (D) — will debate one another live at noon Wednesday, July 13.

You can watch it streaming here on WREG.com in the player above.

The debate is scheduled to start promptly at noon and will last one hour.

WREG anchor Stephanie Scurlock is the moderator. The debate is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and will take place at the University Club in Memphis.

August 4 Shelby County elections

Voters will go to the polls Aug. 4 for both primary and general elections for Shelby County. Eary voting begins July 15. You can find a list of early voting locations and more information about the elections here.