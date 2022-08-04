MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the races we are watching closely is the Shelby County’s mayoral race between incumbent Lee Harris and challenger councilman Worth Morgan.

The incumbent, Lee Harris, is looking to serve a second four-year term as mayor. During the primary, the former state senator received 70 percent of the votes and campaigned on continuing the progress he believes has been made under his leadership.

Meanwhile, his challenger, Worth Morgan, has campaigned on making public safety a priority. The councilman’s campaign slogan is “We deserve better”. Prior to election day, Morgan received endorsements from several city mayors within Shelby County.

It’s a bridge between those cities he hopes makes a difference tonight.