Election night volunteers find friendship deeper than political differences

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The task to count the tens of thousands of absentee ballots at FedExForum on Election Night was far from easy. It took hundreds of strangers from different political parties coming together.

During that process, a Republican and a Democrat not only helped out their county but formed a new friendship.

In total there were 200 people who helped count 27,000 absentee ballots.

“It was tedious. It was a lot of sifting, ciphering, we had to do a lot,” Nina Lewis said.

Melanie George and Nina Lewis were a counting team. Melanie is a Republican. Nina, a Democrat.

But after the job on Election Day, they’d call each other friends, and said they plan to keep in touch after the election.

“We enjoyed each other’s company. We worked very well together.”

Spending hours together, their conversations didn’t revolve around politics and nd they never held differing political affiliations against each other.

Shelby County Elections Administrator Linda Phillips commended Republicans and Democrats for their work throughout the election.

“The nicest thing about the whole experience yesterday in FedexForum, there was 110 Democrats and 110 Republicans working toward a common goal, and they all got along,” Phillips said.