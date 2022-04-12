MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting starts this Wednesday, April 13 in Shelby County. Voters will have a two-week window to vote early in this year’s election.

The early voting period will last until April 28 in Shelby County. The county primary elections will be held on May 3.

The first available early polling place will be the only one initially. They are open during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 13 and 14 in Downtown Memphis.

Shelby County Election Commission

James Meredith Bldg -157 Poplar Memphis, TN 38103



On Saturday April 16, there will be six available locations to vote from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

AgriCenter International – Building D

7777 Walnut Grove Rd Memphis, TN 38120

Arlington Safe Room

11842 Otto Ln Arlington, TN 38002

Baker Community Center

7942 Church Rd Millington, TN 38053

Dave Wells Community Center

915 Chelsea Ave Memphis, TN 38107

Glenview Community Center

1141 S. Barksdale St Memphis, TN 38114

Shelby County Election Commission

James Meredith Bldg -157 Poplar Memphis, TN 38103



For the remaining polling locations, you can view them and their hours of operation, here.

Voting for State and Federal General, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington Municipal elections will take place Nov. 8.

If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, you can visit the Shelby County Election Commission’s page for more information.

If you need to check your voter registration status, vist the state of Tennessee’s website.

If you need to register as a voter, visit the GoVoteTN page for more information.