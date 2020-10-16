Early voting numbers continue to rise in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Day three of early voting is underway in Shelby County. Officials were thinking the numbers would slow down going into the weekend, but the opposite has happened.

Shelby County already broke the record for the first day of early voting. Shelby County election officials thought Wednesday would be the highest totals of the early voting period, but it’s actually gone up every day.

According to the elections commission, more than 8,800 people voted today before noon. That’s more than 1,500 more than Wednesday’s number from the same time.

WREG went to various polling places in Shelby County Friday. There were lines at most locations, but they seemed to go at a quick pace, and officials believe no one has had to wait for much longer than an hour since the voting began on Wednesday morning.

If that pace continues, the county is likely to break another record.