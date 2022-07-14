MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting starts Friday, and Shelby County election officials say it’s going to take longer at the ballot box this election.

Shelby County Election Administrator Linda Phillips says they’re ready for early voting, which starts Friday and goes through July 30.

“The downtown location opens at 9 a.m. and the rest open at 11 a.m,” Phillips said. “It is a very long ballot.”

It’s an extra long ballot, from primaries for the governor and federal and state representatives to judges, county mayor, district attorney and more.

Depending on where you live, there could be municipal elections, and in Memphis there’s also an amendment and special election.

“We’ve timed the ballot,” Phillips said.

WREG took a look at a candidate list that is 12 pages long.

Phillips says it should take voters about 15 minutes at the booth, but she says if you look at the ballot and prepare on who you want to vote for, it could save you some time.

“Every eight years, you also have one of the longest voting ballots that citizens have seen,” said state Senator London Lamar.

Democratic state lawmakers also cautioned voters Friday.

“And vote all the way to the end,” London said.

The state coordinator of elections added early voting is important, stating “by casting your ballot early, you can help reduce wait times for yourself and other voters.”

Phillips says they will try to limit long lines through Election Day on August 4.

“We have everything out that we have,” Phillips said. “We have some spares, so if we see lines developing in certain places, we can pull the equipment in.”

WREG also reached out to the Shelby County Republican Party for a comment on early voting but have yet to hear back.