MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting for the November 8 election starts Wednesday in Shelby County. A list of locations and times can be found at the bottom of this story.

Voters in Tennessee will elect a governor. Incumbent Republican governor Bill Lee is being challenged by Democrat Jason Martin, a doctor and businessman. Last week, Gov. Lee said he would not debate Martin.

In the race for U.S. House District 8, Republican congressman David Kustoff is being challenged by Democrat Lynette Williams. And in House District 9, Democrat Steve Cohen is being challenged by Republican Charlotte Bergmann.

Several Tennessee House and Senate Districts are up for a vote as well.

Voters in Bartlett, Germantown and Lakeland will choose a new mayor along with several other city positions. Voters in Collierville and Millington will vote on new aldermen and other races.

Finally, voters will be asked whether to approve three amendments to the state constitution:

Amendment 1, if approved, is a right-to-work measure that would prohibit employers ffrom making labor union membership mandatory for employment.

Amendment 2, if approved, would provide a line of succession and procedures for an acting governor if the governor is unable to perform the duties of office.

Amendment 3, if approved, would change language in the state constitution to specify that slavery is prohibited under any circumstance.

See a sample ballot below:

See a list of early voting locations and times below: