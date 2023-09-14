MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting for the Memphis municipal election starts Friday morning, and there are a few things election officials want you to know before heading to the polls.

The Shelby County Election Commission precinct downtown opens at 9 a.m. while all other precincts open at 11 a.m.

Shelby County Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips says she’s hoping to see a large turnout. “Usually, the first day is pretty busy. Expect to have a bit of a wait if you do want to vote tomorrow.”

There are 17 candidates running for the coveted spot of mayor.

According to Phillips, that number breaks the record for most mayoral candidates in a Memphis general election. “There was a record of 25 in a special election but in a regular election, the most I could find going back to the 60s was 15.”

Voters will also determine who will fill 13 city council seats. There are currently 44 candidates running for city council.

“I know a lot of people don’t tend to vote in municipal elections, but the mayor and the city council have way more impact on your life than who’s president,” said Phillips.

Unlike election day, during election voting, voters can cast their ballot at any voting precinct.

However, Phillips says one location has changed. “Voters who are custom to early voting at Berclair church of Christ– that building has been sold. So, we’ve replaced it with Leawood Baptist church which is on Macon Road, not terribly far away.”

Voters must have a state or federal-issued photo ID. Phillips says the ID can either be current or expired.

All precincts close at 7 p.m. On Saturday, polls are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The General election is on October 5.