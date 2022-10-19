MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting in Tennessee for the midterm elections began Wednesday.

Linda Phillips, the administrator of elections for Shelby County, wants to ensure voting goes smoothly for everyone who casts a ballot.

To cast a ballot, registered voters must bring a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or the federal government. Any of the following IDs are acceptable:

Tennessee Driver’s license

U.S. Passport

United States Military photo ID

Gun Permit with photo

Photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security or by the federal or Tennessee state government

Voters can vote at any one of the 26 early voting locations regardless of where they live or are registered to vote in Shelby county.

“Unlike election day you have to be in the correct place for your new precinct to vote, so it is much easier to take care of it in early voting,” Phillips said. “For this election voters in Shelby county will have the option of using the express vote machine or using a traditional paper ballot,”

Philips says her office prefers electronic voting machines because voters will be it’s less likely to make a mistake on them.

“Ballot marking devices don’t let you overvote, they warn you if you have undervote and there are no stray marks, I have seen people do some weird stuff to ballots,” Phillips said.

Those who choose to use a paper ballot will use the same machine to tally up their votes. Phillips also wanted to remind candidates and those campaigning for them that they must stay at least 100 feet polling place.

Voters can find early voting locations and prepare to vote by reviewing a sample ballot by visiting here.