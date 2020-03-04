CNN calls Bloomberg winning American Samoa

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CNN is calling Former Mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg as the winner of American Samoa in the Super Tuesday caucus.

The U.S. Territory has six delegates.

According to CNN, the Bloomberg campaign has seven full-time staff located on the island.

Bloomberg received the endorsement of Samoan Chief Fa’alagiga Nina Tua’au-Glaude ahead of Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg also received the endorsement of former U.S. Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. and City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in the last few weeks.

