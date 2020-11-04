Republican US Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith wins in Mississippi over Mike Espy

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith has been reelected in Mississippi. She defeated Democrat Mike Espy in a repeat of a 2018 special election.

By 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hyde-Smith was ahead of Espy 58% to 40%.

Hyde-Smith presented herself as a loyalist to President Donald Trump.

Espy said Republican policies have failed to help many Mississippians, particularly those who need health care.

Hyde-Smith is the only woman to have represented Mississippi in the House or Senate. She didn’t accept debate invitations this year, drawing criticism from Espy.

He’s a former U.S. agriculture secretary and was trying to become Mississippi’s first Black senator since Reconstruction.

A Libertarian candidate, Jimmy Edwards, spent little to campaign in the race.

