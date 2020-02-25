Bloomberg campaign comes to the Mid-South ahead of Super Tuesday

Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg speaks during the “Mike for Black America Launch Celebration” at the Buffalo Soldier National Museum in Houston, Texas, on February 13, 2020. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be in Memphis to campaign ahead of Super Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Mike Bloomberg 2020 Campaign, he will be speaking at an early voting rally at Minglewood Hall on Madison Avenue on Feb. 28.

Doors open to the public at 8:15 a.m. and the rally is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is the Mike Bloomberg 2020 National Campaign Co-Chair and will be appearing with the candidate.

Over the weekend, both Mayor Jim Strickland and former U.S. Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. announced their support for Bloomberg.

In a press release, the Director of the Mike Bloomberg 2020 Tennessee State campaign Courtney Wheeler says Bloomberg is keeping Tennessee on his radar.

Bloomberg has visited Tennessee four times since he announced his presidential campaign 14 weeks ago.

“Our field team connects with voters every day, and it’s clear that they want a president who is committed to working with our local leaders to solve our biggest challenges,” Wheeler said. “It is also clear that Mike is the only candidate with a proven track record of uniting people with differing views and delivering results.”

Bloomberg will also be making stops in Clarksville and in the Tri-Cities area.