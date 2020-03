OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets patron at the Buttercup diner on March 03, 2020 in Oakland, California. Biden’s Super Tuesday election night gathering will be held in Los Angeles. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — CNN is projecting former Vice President Joe Biden won three southern states just as the polls closed on Super Tuesday.

As of 7 p.m., CNN called the elections in favor of Biden in Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia.

Alabama has 52 delegates, 110 in North Carolina and 99 in Virginia giving Biden 261 delegates as the Super Tuesday results are in the process of being counted.

Senator Bernie Sanders won Vermont and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg won American Samoa.