Bernie Sanders will win California, CNN projects

(CNN) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will win California’s Democratic primary, CNN projects, after holding a lead in the state since Election Night.

Sanders held a wide lead at the end of Election Night counting, but his advantage over former Vice President Joe Biden has narrowed as the state continues to count votes cast by mail and provisional ballots. Biden, however, has not gained enough support in those later votes to be able to overtake Sanders in the state.

CNN’s delegate estimate in the state currently shows Sanders winning 184 delegates to Biden’s 144, with 81 delegates left to be allocated. Six delegates in the state thus far have been estimated to go to candidates who have already dropped out of the race: Elizabeth Warren (five) and Michael Bloomberg (one).

The projection comes more than a week after the state’s primary because ballots that were mailed in were still being counted. California counts all ballots postmarked by Election Day, extending the time it takes to report results.

Sanders on Wednesday said he would remain in the presidential race on after a series of defeats that have significantly narrowed his path to getting enough delegates to win the nomination.