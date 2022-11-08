WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night.

Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent for the issue.

However, in Crittenden County, the numbers looked a little different with 5,176 people voting for recreational marijuana and 4,178 against it.

The statewide proposal would legalize marijuana use for all Arkansas residents age 21 and older. It would also legalize the commercial sale of marijuana across the state.

However, as we heard Tuesday night, voters like Stacie Brown and Van Ruffin are split on the issue.

“I don’t myself partake in marijuana. I won’t be voting for it but whatever however somebody else vote, it’s up to them. It’s not important to me,” Brown said.

“A lot of people have health problems and it makes them not hurt like they hurt taking all these prescription pills. I think marijuana is good,” Ruffin said.

The current numbers are only with 20 percent of precincts reporting. We will of course bring you the final numbers.