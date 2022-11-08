Voters in Arkansas will choose a new governor in a historic election Tuesday between Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones.

They’ll also choose whether to allow recreational marijuana, vote on U.S. House and Senate seats and several statewide position such as secretary of state.

In Crittenden County, West Memphis will vote on its mayor, sheriff and several other positions. Other counties and cities in Arkansas have local elections.

Find results for races in the News Channel 3 area below after polls close Tuesday evening.