AP: Cotton coasts to win, Trump nabs Arkansas in GOP dominance

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2020 file photo, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., listens during the Senate’s Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing in Washington. Six years after being elected in an expensive and heated race, Sen. Cotton is on the ballot again in Arkansas and campaigning hard — just not in his home state. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sen. Tom Cotton has won reelection and President Donald Trump secured Arkansas’ six electoral votes.

Republicans aimed to maintain their dominance of the state in Tuesday’s election. Cotton defeated Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington, a former prison chaplain who had never run for office before. The only Democrat running against Cotton dropped out hours after the filing deadline last year.

That freed up Cotton to run ads in battleground states and to campaign with more endangered Senate colleagues. The election also featured three ballot measures, including a highway tax proposal.