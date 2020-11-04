AP: Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Senate seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Republican Bill Hagerty has won the U.S. Senate race in Tennessee over Democrat Marquita Brashaw, according to the Associated Press.

The race was called at 7 p.m., when polls closed.

Hagerty, 61, is the former U.S. Ambassador to Japan – having served from 2017-2019 under President Trump. He previously served as Tennessee’s Commissioner of Economic and Community Development under Gov. Bill Haslam. Hagerty was also was an economic advisor to President George H.W. Bush.

Bradshaw, 46, is a Memphis native who is a community activist and serves as the environmental justice chair of the Sierra Club’s Tennessee chapter. She is the niece of State Representative John DeBerry. Bradshaw is the first African American woman to win a major party nomination for statewide office in Tennessee.

The incoming senator will replace Republican Lamar Alexander, who is retiring.