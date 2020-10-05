Absentee ballots for Shelby County voters should be in the mail beginning Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first batch of absentee ballots should be mailed out Wednesday, the Shelby County Election Commission said Monday.

To date, the election commission said it received 20,000 absentee, or mail-in, ballot requests. That’s compared to 8,000 requests in 2016.

Ballots will be mailed out by precinct, not in the order in which the ballot requests were received, the election commission said.

Oct. 27 is the last day to request a ballot. To allow plenty of time for the ballot to move

through the postal system, Election Administrator Linda Phillips urged voters not to delay in requesting a ballot.

Voters who request a mail-in ballot may not vote on a machine if they go to a polling place to vote in

person.

