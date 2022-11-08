HORN LAKE, Miss. — Problems at a DeSoto County, Mississippi polling place led to 35 voters getting paper ballots Tuesday morning.

When poll workers arrived at Horn Lake Fire Station No. 3, they say one machine was not plugged in. Poll workers had to figure out the problem.

A manager at that location said the paper ballots were put into the secure lock box under the voting machine, and she would take them out at the end of the day and scan them in.

Things were running smoothly by later in the morning.

In Shelby County, Elections Administrator Linda Phillips said she hadn’t received reports of major problems Tuesday.

“No significant issues were reported. From our perspective, the machines have been performing optimally. We’ll continue to monitor all voting locations throughout the day,” Phillips said.

Fifty people were inadvertently given the wrong ballot at a Berclair polling location during early voting before the mistake was discovered Oct. 31. Phillips blamed the problem on a clerical error.