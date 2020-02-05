Skip to content
WREG.com
Memphis
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election Headquarters
Problem Solvers
Investigations
Pass It On
Manhunt Monday
Bright Spot
Hidden History
Election Results
Sports
Grizzlies
Memphis Tigers basketball
Memphis Tigers football
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Closings
On-Air
Live Stream
Breaking News Live Stream
Program Schedule
Live at 9
Informed Sources
Knowledge Bowl
Seen on TV
Podcast
Contests
Enter to Win Southern Women’s Show Tickets!
The Mid-South’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Educator of the Week
JobNet 3
Traffic
About
People
Contact Us
Terms of Use
Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Watch Now
Watch Now
WREG Daybreak
Your Local Election Headquarters
Early voting for presidential, Shelby County primaries is underway. Find information here
Former Congressman, Memphis Mayor endorse Mike Bloomberg
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
CNN predicting Bernie Sanders to win Nevada primary
8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows health care, environment are important issues with Nevada voters
More Your Local Election Headquarters Headlines
8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows Bernie Sanders is the front runner in Nevada
More than 6,000 Shelby County residents vote early in presidential primary
Video
Could Tennessee hold country’s first presidential primaries?
Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary as race shifts to Nevada and South Carolina
LIVE: New Hampshire primary results trickling in, as Democratic front-runners look for an edge
Buttigieg gets the most delegates and Sanders comes in second, Iowa Democratic Party says
Joe Walsh ends Republican primary challenge against President Trump
Pete Buttigieg keeps narrow lead in Iowa caucuses with 100% of precincts reporting
Associated Press unable to declare winner of Iowa caucuses
Buttigieg, Sanders remain in the lead as Iowa Democratic Party releases more results
Politics
Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison
Could Tennessee hold country’s first presidential primaries?
Trump commutes sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich
Tomeka Hart, Roger Stone juror from Memphis, says she ‘stands with’ the prosecutors
Lee defends Tennessee voucher program amid lawmaker concerns
More Politics Headlines