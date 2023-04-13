WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown man convicted of sexually assaulting three young girls will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Darrl Mack, 25, was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus an additional five years.

Mack was found guilty last month of three counts of rape and three counts of sexual imposition involving the sexual assault of three girls ages 4, 6 and 8.

Charges were filed against Mack in a secret indictment in September 2022 following an investigation by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the young victims addressed the court Wednesday afternoon, saying they were “traumatized” and “scared” by what happened.

Their mother told the court they have to forgive Mack, move forward, and let God deal with it.

Assistant Prosecutor Diane Barber gave the victims credit for their strength and courage in being able to testify during trial.

“These kids have such great character that they were willing to come in and do that to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” she said.

Barber said Mack’s sentence sends a message that this type of behavior won’t be tolerated in Trumbull County.

Meanwhile in court, Mack refused to accept responsibility, maintained his innocence and said he plans to file an appeal.

He cursed at the judge as he was led out of court.