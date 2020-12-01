Young man found shot to death in Oxford overnight, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — Oxford Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 22-year-old dead overnight.

It happened late Monday evening in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way. When first responders arrrived on the scene, they found Frank James Davis, Jr. of Grenada suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities said this is an ongoing homicide investigation. If you know anything, call the Oxford Police Department at (662) 232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8799.