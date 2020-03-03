Young Dolph gives back to his high school

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Young Dolph performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-born rapper made a stop at his high school to help out the students.

Rapper Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thorton, Jr., donated $25,000 to Hamilton High School. The money is going towards new sports equipment and supplies.

The rapper is one of Hamilton High School’s notable alumni. He was on a national tour when he heard the school was in need.

He says it is important for students to have someone to look up to.

“That’s why I do it for the kids and youth,” Dolph said. “They look up to me. It would be a different thing if I didn’t know it or didn’t think it or if I was just so into myself that I’m focusing on me or what I got going on. It’s like no, they literally look up to us.”

In addition to the donation, he toured the school and spoke with faculty and staff.