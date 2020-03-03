Young Dolph gives back to his high school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-born rapper made a stop at his high school to help out the students.
Rapper Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thorton, Jr., donated $25,000 to Hamilton High School. The money is going towards new sports equipment and supplies.
The rapper is one of Hamilton High School’s notable alumni. He was on a national tour when he heard the school was in need.
He says it is important for students to have someone to look up to.
“That’s why I do it for the kids and youth,” Dolph said. “They look up to me. It would be a different thing if I didn’t know it or didn’t think it or if I was just so into myself that I’m focusing on me or what I got going on. It’s like no, they literally look up to us.”
In addition to the donation, he toured the school and spoke with faculty and staff.