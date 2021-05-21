Young African Americans make up majority of new Covid cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County health officials are trying to extinguish the Coronavirus as it spreads through the city’s poorest neighborhoods, where people are least likely to be vaccinated, they said.

Health officials believe that most people in Shelby County are now immune to the virus, as a number of people have been vaccinated and about a third of the population has already had Covid-19.

As of now, 37 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

While good numbers, that still leaves a couple hundred thousand people in the county who are vulnerable to the virus, health officials said. Most of those people live in North and South Memphis.

During a news conference Thursday, health officials showed a map indicating in the lighter colors where the fewest people have been vaccinated. Approximately 77 percent of new cases are among African-Americans and more than half the cases are in people under the age of 35.

Fire Chief Gina Sweat said interest in the vaccine has dropped off.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen in our community pods we’ve seen some of the same downward trend of people coming out,” she said. “Some of our earlier community pods were getting up to a thousand people for the event and now we’re feeling good if we get a hundred or up to two hundred at some of these events.”

If you’re unable to make it to a vaccination site, health officials will bring the vaccine to you. You can make an appointment by calling 901-222-SHOT.

You can also schedule an appointment online, by clicking here.