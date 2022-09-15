MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-born rapper Yo Gotti is reportedly selling his California home a little over a year after buying it.

The home, known as Villa Forza, is located in the Westlake Village area, about an hour-long drive away from Los Angeles. Villa Forza hit the market about six days ago, with an asking price of $8.6 million.

Villa Forza is in a gated community and sits on a little more than three acres of land. The estate is situated next to a golf course of the North Ranch Country Club.

The one-story home reportedly features more than 10,000 square feet and seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

The property includes a pool, a sauna, a tennis, a gym, six fireplaces, a wet bar and office space.

Yo Gotti, born Mario Mims, reportedly purchased the home for $7.6 million in May of 2021. A listing for the home states it has been remodeled.

Todd Armstrong of Compass and Scott Goshorn of Rodeo Realty have the listings for the home.