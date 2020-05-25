YMCA to reopen under new safety guidelines

The YMCA closed in Crosstown Concourse to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — YMCA locations across the Mid-South will be reopening this week with new guidelines to keep staff and visitors safe.

“Safety is number one for the Memphis YMCA,” Olive Branch YMCA Center Director James Corrigan said. “We are focused on making sure we keep our members safe when they walk through our doors.”

The new safety guidelines call for staff members going through temperature checks and COVID-19 screenings.

Branches across the area will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for daily cleaning and sanitation.

Locations in Olive Branch plan on reopening indoor and outdoor pools this week, which were deep cleaned on Monday.

In order to access these areas, people will have to make reservations to allow for social distancing and proper cleaning.

“It’s just thinking differently about how we can make sure that our community is safe and that we are doing our due diligence to make sure we’re keeping our staff members safe,” Corrigan said.

YMCA pools in Mississippi will be opening Wednesday, May 27. Locations in Tennessee will have an expanded reopening on June 8.