YMCA to help with SCS meal distributions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The YMCA is taking over as the new provider for the Shelby County School District’s meal distribution plan for students.

It was announced in a press release from Shelby County Schools on Sunday.

The YMCA will be distributing meals for students out of school at all of the sites previously designated by SCS starting Monday.

The district’s meal plan distribution was suspended Friday after a SCS Nutrition Services employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

The City of Memphis is offering support with staffing and transportation to meal sites.

The Mid-South Food Bank has also stepped up to offer urgent food resources to families during the school closure at their mobile pantries around the city and county.

“Thank you to everyone for coming together in this time of need at Shelby County Schools,” Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said in a press release. “Our goal to eliminate hunger for children during this public health crisis has been met with a tremendous response for the community which is affirmation that WE ARE 901.”

The food bank also expressed the need for volunteers. You can sign-up here and donate here.

SCS learning guides are now available online. Families who do not have internet access may visit any meal distribution site every Monday and Tuesday while schools are closed, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to pick up printed student learning guides.