YMCA opening 70 virtual learning academies to help working parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools is teaming up with the YMCA to make sure kids have a safe place to learn as the school year begins.

The YMCA is opening more than 70 virtual learning academies to provide some relief for working parents. The academies will be open before, during and after school to help keep kids engaged.

Workers will also be serving meals.

The service is free for essential workers. The YMCA has also set aside some money to help lower payments for families with low income.

Registration begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.