“Yes on 76” suspends campaign to put Medicaid Expansion on Mississippi ballot

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph, center, questions attorney Justin Matheny of the Mississippi attorney general’s office, during arguments over a lawsuit that challenges the state’s initiative process and seeks to overturn a medical marijuana initiative that voters approved in November, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, “Yes On 76” announced that they have suspended their campaign to put Medicaid Expansion on the ballot. This comes after the Mississippi State Supreme Court Judges declared Initiative 65 (medical marijuana) as void due to the state’s outdated initiative process.

Leaders with the campaign said they will continue their advocacy once a functional ballot measure is in place in Mississippi. They issued the following statement:

We fully support the call for a special legislative session to restore the constitutional right of Mississippians to vote directly on issues of importance, including Medicaid expansion, and we will pursue every avenue possible to restore the rights of voters in this state. We will also continue to urge elected leaders in Mississippi to expand Medicaid to deliver healthcare, help keep our rural hospitals open and bring our tax dollars home from Washington. We’ve witnessed unprecedented support for Medicaid expansion in recent weeks, and we are committed to keeping up the momentum that our campaign has created. More than 200,000 hardworking Mississippians need access to healthcare — many of whom are battling cancer and other serious illnesses and can’t afford to wait any longer for a solution. They need access to doctors, treatments and prescription drugs right now. Our broad coalition of doctors, nurses, business and faith leaders and voters from across the political spectrum is not going away. We will keep up the fight until Mississippians receive the healthcare they need. Yes On 76