Years after deadly tornado, Holly Springs residents rebuild and prepare for severe weather

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Some people in Holly Springs, Mississippi, are still rebuilding, and cloudy days with a threat of severe weather bring back memories.

“I stay at home now instead of going out when there is a threat of severe weather,” said Melinda Pegues.

Pegues has good reason to do that. Nearly six years ago, when a deadly tornado hit Holly Springs and left damage behind, she was not at home. Instead she was in her car, driving to her sister’s house.

“The news warned of a tornado watch. At the time, we didn’t get tornados in our area, so I took it lightly, and I learned my lesson,” Pegues said.

She says that her car was totally destroyed. She says she had a concussion, and her memories are fuzzy.

“I was driving, I heard the rumble, and then I blacked out,” Pegues said. “So when I woke up, I was trapped in my car.”

She also broke her leg and had nerve injuries in other parts of her body, requiring years of recovery.

So, on days like Thursday, with severe weather threats, she prepares by staying home, finding the safest place inside away from windows.

“We try to take precautions to stay safe. Make sure we’re fully dressed in case. just go to the closet,” Pegues said. “Pay attention to the warnings. I am living proof if you ignore the warnings, you might suffer the consequences.”

It’s a good reminder to have weather alerts downloaded on your phone and pay attention to local reports.