XFL ends 2020 regular season early

CARSON, CA – MARCH 08: Palm trees are seen behind an XFL banner before the XFL game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Tampa Bay Vipers at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The XFL, a new football league aimed at rivaling the NFL, has followed the course of other leagues and canceled its current season due to coronavirus concerns.

The 2020 season was the first season for the new XFL.

A statement from the league says all players will be paid base pay and receive benefits for the 2020 regular season.

The league said all XFL ticket holders will be issued a refund or credit to a future game.

The statement said the league is committed to playing a full season in future years.