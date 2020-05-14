Wynne schools end free meal program after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WYNNE. Ark. — Wynne Public Schools will no longer be offering free meals, the district announced Wednesday, after one of its food service employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The district had been delivering bus loads of sack lunches and breakfasts to children since classes ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“They be glad to get them because they have so many little snacks and little goodies in them,” said Ashley Parker, whose three children have been receiving the food.

But the meals delivered Wednesday morning were the last.

The district said the COVID-19-positive employee informed them of the test results Wednesday, and in a statement said, “We regret that we will not be able to continue to deliver meals, but the safety of our employees, volunteers and students is our priority.”

“I mean, it’s fine. My kids going to eat regardless,” Parker said.

But Parker and other parents are still concerned about the possibility they could have been exposed to the coronavirus.

“All the kids over here get a little ole bag, and so for us after we feed them, we feed ourselves, so we might need to be tested. Everybody over here,” Vanessa Walker said.

WREG reached out to the Arkansas Department Health to see what its recommendations were, but we haven’t heard back.